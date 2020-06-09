Liberman: There won't be annexation on July 1, nor on August 1

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, addressed the issue of sovereignty in an interview on Radio 103FM, saying: "Applying sovereignty is a missed opportunity. Menachem Begin annexed the Golan Heights in one day, quietly, without asking anyone. Netanyahu talked himself to death and caused everyone to get organized and rebuke us."

Liberman also claimed: "There will be no annexation on July 1, nor on August 1. There will not be, and if there will be, it will be something subpar meant to serve political purposes. Netanyahu is leaving the heads of security and the army in the dark, because he apparently understands that he has nothing to show."