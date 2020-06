07:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Arab report: Gantz will visit Jordan to discuss sovereignty Al-Rai Alyoum, a London-based newspaper, reports from Western diplomatic sources that Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Amman. According to the report, the purpose of the visit is to calm the situation with Jordan and try to alleviate its concerns following Israel's intention to apply sovereignty. ► ◄ Last Briefs