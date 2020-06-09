|
06:45
Reported
News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
Turkey and Russia agree on delivery of second S-400 batch
Turkey's Defense Industries Chair Ismail Demir said on Monday that an agreement in principle has been reached with Russia on the supply of the second batch of Russian made S-400 air defense system.
"We have a principle agreement on the supply of the second system. We are talking about technical details. There is no question mark about supply," said Demir, according to the Xinhua news agency.
