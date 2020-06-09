|
Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
Argentina adopts IHRA's definition of anti-Semitism
Argentina has joined a number of countries in adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism, JPost reported on Monday.
In an official decision announced by the Argentine Foreign Ministry on Sunday night, it called the definition a guide to determining what behaviors can be considered anti-Semitic, so that they can be prevented, sanctioned and eliminated.
