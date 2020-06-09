|
06:21
Reported
News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
Senior PA official: Annexation means a point of no return
Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh warned in an interview with The New York Times on Monday that an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will cause the PA’s relationship with Israel “to reach a point of no return.”
“Either they backtrack on annexation and things go back to how they were, or they follow through with annexation and they go back to being the occupying power in the whole West Bank,” he warned.
Last Briefs