News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
Hamas: Annexation will lead to intifada
The Hamas organization on Monday warned of the consequences of Israel applying sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria as part of the US administration’s “Deal of the Century” peace initiative.
A statement issued by Hamas’ “Jerusalem department” said that the implementation of the annexation plan and causing harm to the Al-Aqsa mosque would result in an outbreak of an intifada against the "occupation."
