News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
Israeli official: Germany won't sanction Israel over sovereignty
An Israeli diplomatic official said on Monday that Germany will not respond harshly to Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.
While the move would likely cause a certain degree of damage to bilateral ties, Berlin has made clear that it does not plan to enact sanctions against the Jewish state or recognize a Palestinian state, the official said, according to The Times of Israel.
