|
04:30
Reported
News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
Researchers forecast 145,000 US COVID-19 deaths by August
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, Reuters reported.
The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations so far in the coronavirus pandemic and a total of 22 US states showed an uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Last Briefs