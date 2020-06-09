Trump: There won’t be defunding of police

US President Donald Trump and his allies on Monday criticized activists and some Democrats who have supported the "defund the police" movement.

"There won’t be defunding. There won’t be dismantling of our police, and there’s not going to be any disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace, and we want to make sure we don’t have any bad actors in there," Trump said during a meeting with law enforcement officers and police chiefs at the White House, according to The Hill.