News BriefsSivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20
North Korea to cut communication lines to South Korea
North Korea announced on Monday that it will cut military and political communication lines to "enemy" South Korea.
Pyongyang "will completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the North and the South, which has been maintained through the North-South joint liaison office," as well as other communication links "from 12:00 on June 9, 2020," the Korean Central News Agency said.
