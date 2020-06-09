Judge sets $1-$1.25 million bail for Derek Chauvin

A judge on Monday set a $1-$1.25 million bail for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin appeared in court to face charges of murder and manslaughter after he was filmed keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The judge granted the prosecutors’ motion to set unconditional bail at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions.