00:03 Reported News Briefs Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Sivan 17, 5780 , 09/06/20 Gafni: Israel needs to approve a one-year state budget Knesset Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) explained on Monday why a single-year state budget should be prepared. "The State of Israel is in such an economic situation that we cannot know and predict what will happen in 2021. We have been going on for months without a budget, we dealt with important things but did not deal with reforms. A large part of the social issues depends on a state budget, therefore my opinion is that a one-year budget should be prepared and approved as soon as possible," Gafni said. ► ◄ Last Briefs