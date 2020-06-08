|
News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
Czech leader congratulates Netanyahu
Czech Republic PM Andrej Babiš called PM Netanyahu to congratulate him on the creation of the new government.
The two discussed continued cooperation in the fields of cyber security, the fight against the coronavirus, and others.
Netanyahu thanked his Czech counterpart for his country's support in the diplomatic arena and within international political forums.
Babiš invited Netanyahu to pay a visit his country to which the Prime Minister agreed once the opportunity arose.
