New Zealand PM says virus 'eliminated'

New Zealand's Health Ministry announced today that there were no existing cases of the coronavirus in the country, with the last new case reported 17 days ago.

While testing will continue to be carried out on all visitors entering the country, all coronavirus restrictions are to be lifted at midnight tonight (Monday).

Prime Minister Ardern cautioned her countrymen against letting down their guard despite the recent success in fending off COVID-19.

"We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort," she said.

1,504 cases have been reported in the island nation along with 22 deaths.