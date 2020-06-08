|
News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
2nd virus wave expected to be more deadly
The Ministry of Health reported it was making preparations for a massive second coronavirus wave. Prior to the cabinet meeting today, the Ministry presented a worst-case scenario.
According to this possibility, the second wave may effect more people, placing at least 5,000 Israelis on breathing machines.
Over the past 24 hours, the number of infections in the country rose to 2,607 with 169 new cases reported.
