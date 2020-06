A poll conducted by Channel 12 News revealed that if elections were to be held today, the Likud led by Binyamin Netanyahu would win in a landslide, getting 40 Knesset seats.

The Joint List led by Ayman Odeh -15

Yesh Atid - Telem led by Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon - 14

Blue and White headed by Benny Gantz - 12

Shas - 9

Yisrael Beytenu - 9

Yamina headed by Naftali Bennett 8

UTJ - 7

Meretz - 6

The Labor Party and the Jewish Home would be among parties not to pass the voter threshold.