19:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Efrat Mayor: 'Negotiations with US over sovereignty are not over' Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi explains his support for government's efforts to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samria.