18:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 63 schools, kindergartens to open and return to classes Read more 385 teachers and staff infected to date with coronavirus. 135 schools and kindergartens closed. 17,605 teachers and students in isolation. ► ◄ Last Briefs