18:50
Reported
News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
Gantz: Keeping country open unless there is significant infection hike
DM Benny Gantz said that Israeli businesses, schools, and public institutions would remain open unless the country saw a significant hike in new COVID-19 infections.
Gantz said only specific schools with a high amount of infections would be closed down and added: "Please keep yourselves safe. That's the only way we'll be able to prevent the loss of lives and keep the economy from shutting down."
