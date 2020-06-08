18:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Shaked: Only Netanyahu has access to latest sovereignty plan Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked reaffirmed her opposition to Trump's 'Deal of the Century.' "We're in favor of sovereignty - not a 'Palestinian' state. After seven years of advocating Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, even the US president now supports it. The current outline needs improvements, although at this point, no one is aware of the latest version besides Netanyahu. The last to be released was bad," she said. ► ◄ Last Briefs