18:17 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Yisrael Harel: 'Apply sovereignty, the Americans will come to accept it' Yesha Council founder determined to apply sovereignty, suggests Netanyahu take dramatic step without mentioning Trump Plan in bill.