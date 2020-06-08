63 schools to re-open

63 Israeli schools and kindergartens are to re-open after staff and students showed no signs of virus symptoms.

These educational institutions were temporarily closed down when students or members of the teaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus over the past few weeks.

There are currently 385 students and teaching staff infected with the coronavirus. 135 educational institutions have been temporarily shut down, and 17,605 teaching staff members and students quarantined.

The schools that have been forced to close have made the move back to long distance learning.