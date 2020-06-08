PA calls for murder of Jews to 'restore honor'

Palestinian Media Watch reported that following the PA's announcement that it was cancelling the Oslo Accords and security cooperation with Israel and the CIA, PA media outlets have been calling on supporters to murder and maim Jews.

According to the report, one of the music videos circulating on the official PA television station calls on Muslims to "restore the glory of Khaibar," (the last Jewish village defeated by Muhammad in 628 CE, murdering numerous Jews and putting an end to Jewish presence in the Arabic Peninsula).

Another song features the words: "Allah, grant us martyrdom...A million grooms and brides...have written their marriage contract in blood."