NYT editorial page editor resigns in protest

Fox News reported that the editor of NYT editorial page James Bennett resigned after an op-ed by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton came under scrutiny from the periodical's staff.

In his article, Cotton urged President Trump to deploy the military in cities across the US in order to restore order in wake of violent riots following the death of a black man at the hands of police on May 25.

While Bennett reportedly admitted to not having reviewed the article prior to publishing and apologized for allowing this to happen, more than 800 NYT employees attacked their own newspaper on Twitter, forcing the once-promising editor's resignation.

By Friday, over 800 staff members had blasted the essay’s publication – many attacking their own paper on Twitter in blatant violation of the paper’s ban on expressing private opinions on editorial and policy issues they cover in public.