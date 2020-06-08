Biden to visit Floyd's family ahead of funeral

Media sources reported that the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden will travel to Houston to meet family members of the African American man who died following his arrest on May 25.

Biden will be making his first trip outside of his home since the coronavirus outbreak in the US three months ago. Since Floyd's death and riots that followed, he has made a number of video appearances, blaming police and "systematic racism" in the US for injustices against the black community.

The former vice president has insisted that President Trump is also to blame for flaming racial tensions in wake of the incident.

Floyd will be buried tomorrow. Thousands of protesters are expected to show up for the funeral.