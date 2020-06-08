Shabak instructed to 'improve procedures' for trying to recruit minor

The department for complaints against Israel's internal security service (Shabak) ruled in favor of a complaint filed by Honenu on behalf of a Jewish youth who was summoned for questioning at the Shin Bet under the guise of a police investigation.

When the youth arrived at the station, it became apparent that Shabak operatives were trying to recruit him to provide them information on other activists. The department ruled that this constitutes a violation of the law based on a Supreme Court ruling unequivocally forbidding the Shabak from taking advantage of police summons to take civilians in for questioning.

Honenu filed a complaint with the Ministry of Justice and Public Prosecutor's Office of the Northern Police district where the incident took place. While no legal or disciplinary action will be taken against Shabak operatives involved in the incident, the ISA has been directed to improve organizational policies.

