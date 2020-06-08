Settlement leader: Yesha reps supporting Trump Plan made 'big mistake'

Former mayor of Kedumim and Greater Israel activist Daniella Weiss said that Yesha mayors who've come out in support of Trump's "Deal of the Century" are "gravely mistaken" and that their mistake will end up costing future generations of Jews.

She said their agreement to "allow for the creation of a terrorist state in Israel's heartland" was a "mistake of historic proportions that could be made by many" but that would "cost Israel dearly."