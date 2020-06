16:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Criticizing people harshly Read more A parable in Mendele Mocher Seforim, the "grandfather of Yiddish literature," that takes place in an old-time shtetl, tells it all. ► ◄ Last Briefs