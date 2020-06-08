Bennett calls on reinstatement of order blocking terrorist salaries

Head of Yamina MK Naftali Bennett called on PM Netanyahu and DM Gantz to reinstate the order preventing salaries from being transferred to families of Arab terrorists.

At the opening of today's Yamina faction meeting, also attended by representatives of the bereaved families, Bennett said, "The Israeli government has decided to stop going after terrorists, instead choosing to make life easier for them."

"No one understands the logic behind this. When we ask, they tell us that in the lead-up to Israel applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, they're trying to appease the 'Palestinians.' They're telling us that the families of the murderers got mad and started attacking the banks [that stopped paying their salaries], that these got angry as a result and turned to the PA which, in turn, turned up the pressure on the Defense Minister who gave in to their demands," he stated.