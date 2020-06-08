Ya'alon: Netanyahu trying to foil 'Case 3,000' investigation

MK Moshe (Boogie) Ya'alon (Yesh Atid - Telem) attacked the Prime Minister's handling of investigation into the "submarine affair" also known as Case 3000.

"Netanyahu's attempts to thwart the investigation of the case in State Audit Committee are a result of his belief that [nothing ever happened] and because he [claims] he was not involved in the most serious security corruption case in the history of the country [and continues to deflect blame to his advisors and family members] who supposedly got help from Benny Gantz. You're a bunch of crooks and we're sick of you!" he tweeted.