News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
Shaked on arrival of Natti Hadad: It was a privilege to help
Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who was involved in contacts to return Nati Hadad to Israel, said after his arrival, "Even in the most difficult moments of this long process, I told Nirit, Nati's mother not to lose hope. It's always the darkest before dawn."
"It was a privilege for me to reach out and help. For such things, I went into public life. And there is no greater mitzvah than redeeming prisoners," Shaked said.
