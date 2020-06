13:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Increase of 70% of young motorcyclists killed in accidents In 2019, 27 young people were killed on motorcycles and scooters, compared with 17 killed in 2018, up 70%, according to the Or Yarok Association.



