News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
Process of reception of Nati Haddad at Ayalon Prison completed
The professional staff at Ayalon Prison completed Monday the reception and examination procedure of prisoner Nati Haddad, brought this morning from Thailand to Israel.
Haddad will stay in an isolation ward for 14 days to rule out any suspicion of Corona symptoms. Later and in accordance with the assessment of the situation, the location of his imprisonment for serving out his sentence will be discussed.
