Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Top Chabad rabbi urges Netanyahu not to back Trump plan Senior Chabad rabbi in Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Yehuda Yeruslavski, urges Netanyahu not to embrace Trump peace plan.