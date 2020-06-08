Chabad leadership urges Netanyahu: Don't accept Trump plan

Rabbi Yitzhak Yehuda Yaruslavski, who heads the Chabad rabbinical court, addressed a letter to PM Netanyahu in which he called on him not to accept the Trump plan.

"We ask Your Honor not to make the mistake of accepting the Deal of the Century of President Trump, which includes a Palestinian state, Heaven forbid," the rabbi wrote.

"This plan will only bring the opposite of the good and security of the Holy Land."