Health Ministry: Round of trips to Poland will be postponed

The Ministry of Education announced on Monday that the autumn round (October-November) of trips to Poland will be postponed and will not be implemented. This round had 17,582 11th and 12th graders in 145 delegations.

An assessment of the situation in the Ministry of Education in consultation with the Ministry of Health revealed that due to the existing and expected restrictions on flights, hotels and bus travel, it is not possible to plan a regular and structured departure ahead of this date. Therefore, the ministry chose to make the postponement notice earlier to avoid financial obligations.

The ministry said it is exploring alternatives to the trips for interested schools.

Among other alternatives is the possibility of embedding schools in the next round of travel that is expected to take place in early 2021, and to have an alternative trip across the country, "Holocaust and Revival". The trip was formulated by the ministry several years ago in response to schools that chose not to fly to Poland for various reasons.