Yamina: Sovereignty - yes, Palestinian terror state - no

The Yamina party responded the announcement that 25 young settlements and hundreds of families are expected to remain in a future Palestinian state.

"Sovereignty yes. Palestinian terror state no. We say again, Yamina will vigorously support a true sovereignty map.

A plan that establishes a de facto Palestinian state, strangles the enclaves, results in deportation of residents, evacuation of outposts and the destruction of settlement is unacceptable to us, and we will fight it with all our might. "