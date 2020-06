10:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Over 2,500 rare manuscripts to become available online Read more National Library of Israel, Arcadia Fund, announce major initiative to open digital access to over 2,500 rare Islamic manuscripts and books. ► ◄ Last Briefs