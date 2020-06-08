Netanyahu files another complaint over incitement to murder him

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning filed another complaint with police for incitement to murder him and his wife. This is the third complaint made by the Prime Minister in recent days.

Recently, the incitement against the Prime Minister and his family has crossed a red line in the propagation of explicit calls to murder him and his family, some of which are clearly identified with the extreme Left. "The prime minister expects a determined response from the police and bringing those responsible to justice," a statement said.