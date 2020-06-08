|
08:33
Reported
News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
New Zealand: Corona restrictions to be lifted from tomorrow
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that following the success of the fight against coronavirus, the country's borders will be opened to entry of foreigners as of tomorrow and all civilian restrictions will be removed.
Earlier, New Zealand authorities announced that the last person diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country had recovered and now, for the first time since February 28, New Zealand has no active corona patients.
