08:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Trump: Colin Powell gave pathetic interview on CNN Trump tweeted, "Colin Powell was a pathetic interview today on Fake News CNN. In his time, he was weak & gave away everything to everybody - so bad for the USA. Also got the 'weapons of mass destruction' totally wrong, and you know what that mistake cost us? Sad! Only negative questions asked."