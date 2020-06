08:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Corona Cabinet to convene at 10 am The Corona Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene at 10 a.m. The special cabinet will discuss the Corona law as well as subsequent loosening of restrictions, given the increase in virus infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs