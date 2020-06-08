|
06:29
Reported
News BriefsSivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
North Korean leader appears at party meeting
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a meeting of the politburo of the country’s ruling Workers Party, where economic projects including the chemical industry were discussed, Reuters reported Sunday, citing state news agency KCNA.
The two-day meeting comes at a time of economic uncertainty amid the global coronavirus pandemic that is putting additional pressure on the North’s economy, already battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear program.
