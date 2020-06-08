|
Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20
New York Times' op-ed editor resigns
The editor of The New York Times' editorial page, James Bennet, resigned on Sunday after the publication of a controversial op-ed from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton earlier in the week drew significant criticism.
Publisher A.G. Sulzberger announced that Jim Dao, a deputy editorial page editor who had publicly taken responsibility as overseeing the editing of the piece, would be stepping off the masthead and reassigned to the newsroom.
