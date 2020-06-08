Fight breaks out between fans of rival Haifa teams

A fight broke out on Sunday night between fans of the Maccabi Haifa and Hapoel Haifa teams, Kan News reported. According to eyewitnesses, dozens of Maccabi fans attacked Hapoel fans who were watching the match between the teams.

The attackers reportedly threw stones, chairs and other objects. Car windshields were shattered and fireworks fired. Police were called to the scene, and one person suffered light injuries as a result of pepper gas inhalation.