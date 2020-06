00:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Sivan 16, 5780 , 08/06/20 Watch: Father of murdered soldier visits his son's grave Read more Father of Amit Ben Yigal visits his son's grave in the military cemetery to inform him of the capture of the terrorist who murdered him. ► ◄ Last Briefs