Gantz speaks to father of Amit Ben Yigal

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Sunday evening with Baruch Ben Yigal, the father of Amit, following the arrest of the terrorist who killed his son.

"A moving, painful conversation. A heart-to-heart conversation. When I visited Baruch after the terrible disaster, I assured him that we would capture the terrorist. Today the score was settled by the fighters of the IDF and the Shin Bet."

"Baruch told me he was finally relieved. That he could sleep better at tonight. I wish that it will comfort you and Nava even slightly. We are all here strengthening you," said Gantz.