22:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Netanyahu: US still hasn't given green-light to sovereignty Read more PM says US and Israel are working out differences in approach to Trump plan. 'They call it Palestinian statehood, we don't see it that way.' ► ◄ Last Briefs