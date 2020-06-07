PM meeting with settler heads, officials: 'Friend of the settlements'

This evening, several government officials met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu: Nir Bartel - Mayor of Oranit, Shai Rosenzweig - Mayor of Alfei Menashe, Eli Shaviro - Mayor of Ariel, Assaf Mintzer - Mayor of Elkana, Haim Mendel Shaked - Mayor of Har Adar, Aryeh Cohen - Mayor of Megillot, Yossi Avrahami - Mayor of Givat Ze'ev, Oded Revivi - Mayor of Efrat, Yigal Lahav - Mayor of Karnei Shomron, Eliyahu Gaffney - Mayor of Emanuel, and Yaakov Asher Guterman, Mayor of Modi'in Illit.



When he left the meeting, Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi said, "The Prime Minister is a friend of the settlements.

"In a series of steps, the President of the United States, the leader of the most friendly administration towards Israel and the settlements, has achieved things we could never have dreamed of."

Revivi added, “We have enough enemies surrounding us, we do not need to create controversy between us. During this time we all must align with the Prime Minister.”