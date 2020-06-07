20:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 Sivan 15, 5780 , 07/06/20 DM Gantz: Those who hurt civilians and soldiers will pay a heavy price Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the capture of fighter Amit Ben Yigal's murderer. "Our forces put their hands on the despicable terrorist who killed Sayeret Golani fighter Amit Ben Yigal. I hope the capture of the accursed terrorist will comfort Amit's parents, whom I met a week ago, if only briefly. Anyone who harms Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers will pay a heavy price for that. We will reach everyone and everywhere," said Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs